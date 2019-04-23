Florida lawmakers begin final talks on state budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have begun their final round of negotiations on a roughly $90 billion state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

A House-Senate conference committee held its first meeting Tuesday on the only bill the Legislature must pass during the 60-day session that is scheduled to end May 3.

The top two negotiators, Republican Sen. Rob Bradley and GOP Rep. Travis Cummings, say general agreement has been reached for total spending levels in areas ranging from education to health care to transportation. But numerous details on exactly where the money goes still must be worked out.

Subcommittees will meet to iron out those details over the next few days, with items on which agreement is elusive moving up to Bradley and Cummings by Thursday.