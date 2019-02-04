Florida energy company considers Nebraska for solar project

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Florida-based company that is looking into building a wind farm in Nebraska says it is considering other alternative energy projects in the state.

NextEra Energy Resources spokesman Bryan Garner tells The Lincoln Journal Star that the company is beginning to research the viability of solar projects in Nebraska too.

Garner says the amount of available land in Nebraska makes the state attractive for projects. The company is looking into a potential 423-megawatt solar farm in northeast Nebraska.

NextEra has signed a lease for 2,500 acres in Pierce County. Garner says the company is also seeking an interconnection agreement with the Southwest Power Pool, which operates a regional electric grid and wholesale market.

Garner says construction on the solar project could begin in 2022 if it's found to be feasible.

