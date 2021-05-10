Florida clears officials in treatment of Jeffrey Epstein

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida detectives have cleared Palm Beach County prosecutors and sheriff's officials of criminal wrongdoing in connection with their handling of wealthy and prominent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago, reports released Monday show.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in its reports that it found no evidence that Epstein received any special treatment due to bribery or influence by any member of the Palm Beach County sheriff's or state attorney offices between 2005, when the investigation launched, and 2009, when he was released from jail.