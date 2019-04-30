Florida bill would put a halt on plastic straw bans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's local governments wouldn't be able to ban plastic straws for the next five years under a bill going to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill passed the Senate on a 24-15 vote Tuesday. It also requires a study of local straw bans that have already been enacted in Florida, including the information governments relied on to make their decisions.

A legislative analysis of the bill lists 10 Florida cities that have enacted straw bans, including Miami Beach, St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale.

The bill also has language requiring local governments to address the collection and processing of recyclable materials that have been contaminated with non-recyclable trash. Governments couldn't require private recycling companies to pick up and process contaminated recyclables unless it is specified in a contract.