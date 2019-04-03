Florida Senate passes $90.3B state budget; House next up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has passed a $90.3 billion budget plan for next fiscal year while the House began work on its version that is about $400 million less.

The Senate voted 40-0 Wednesday for its spending blueprint for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Once the House passes its version, negotiations will begin on a final proposal that lawmakers can send to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis before their 60-day regular session ends in May.

DeSantis' own budget plan comes in at $91.3 billion.

Major differences between all three plans include education spending, water quality and the environment and spending levels for mental health services in schools. All three proposals are also above current overall spending levels.

The budget is the only bill lawmakers are required to pass.