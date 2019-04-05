Florida Keys' Seven Mile Bridge to close for footrace

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — The longest span of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway is temporarily closing for a footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Organizers say 1,500 runners will cross the start line Saturday on the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge about a half-hour after Monroe County deputies halt traffic at 6:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said they will reopen the bridge to traffic at 9 a.m.

The Seven Mile Bridge Run began in 1982 as part of dedication ceremonies to open the then-new structure. The span was funded by a federal program that underwrote construction costs for 37 new Keys bridges.

The total cost was $185 million, and the project finished ahead of schedule.