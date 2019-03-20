Florida House urges Congress to take steps on Venezuela

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House is sending a message to Congress to intensify sanctions against Venezuela and to hold President Nicolas Maduro accountable for human rights violations.

House Democrats and Republicans supported the resolution Wednesday. It was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Richard Stark, who told his colleagues Maduro was re-elected last year in a "sham election."

The resolution also asks Congress to pressure Venezuela to allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the country.

The resolution doesn't have to be approved by the governor. A similar resolution has one more committee stop in the Senate before being considered by the full chamber.