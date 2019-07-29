Florida AG seeks to block assault weapons ban ballot drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify a proposed ballot measure seeking to ban assault weapons.

Backers of the proposed constitutional amendment are currently collecting signatures to qualify the initiative for the 2020 ballot.

In a letter to the court submitted Friday, Attorney General Ashley Moody contends that the measure is "misleading" and that the court should move to keep the matter from voters. She argues that the proposal goes far beyond banning so-called assault weapons and could also ban the possession of all semi-automatic long guns.

On Monday, the group behind the effort accused the attorney general of "playing politics" to appease the gun lobby.

The chair of the group Ban Assault Weapons NOW is the aunt of a student killed in last year's Parkland school shootings.