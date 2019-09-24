Flooding forces closure of Nebraska-Missouri highway link

RULO, Neb. (AP) — A highway linking southeast Nebraska with northwest Missouri has been closed.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says U.S. Highway 159 east of Rulo is closed on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri Transportation Department reports that water is rising over the highway on the Missouri side.

The Iowa Transportation Department says a 16-mile (25.8-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 29 remains closed north of Council Bluffs, and Interstate 680 east of Omaha also remains closed by Missouri River flooding.