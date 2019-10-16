Flood warning issued for Westport area

WESTPORT — The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning from midnight Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, the Westport Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services announced.

There is minor to moderate flooding expected after midnight, and residents are advised to avoid flooded shore areas and be alert for rising water.

“Minor to moderate flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline,” the notice read. “Expect around 2 to locally 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas.”

Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will likely also become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays.

“Breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet with elevated water levels will result in significant beach erosion and flooding during the times of high tide tonight, with some flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures,” according to the announcement.

Tides can be monitored from the USGS Saugatuck River tide gauge at: waterdata.usgs.gov/ct/nwis/uv?site_no=01209510