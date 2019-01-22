Flood-prone land to become Indiana city's amphitheater space

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city is pushing ahead with plans to turn a stretch of flood-prone land into a greenspace that will include an amphitheater and room for festivals.

Franklin's redevelopment commission reached an agreement last week to spend $850,000 to buy a key piece of land and relocate two businesses for the project.

The Daily Journal reports that the planned 14-acre (5.7-hectare) greenspace along Young's Creek will host festivals and events and also absorb the floodwaters in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Franklin has made three other land purchases along the creek since flooding in 2017 again damaged businesses in the flood-prone area.

Mayor Steve Barnett says the greenspace and its amphitheater will change the look of downtown Franklin, spur investment and create a new public gathering space.

