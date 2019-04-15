https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Flood-advisories-issued-for-parts-of-NY-capital-13767808.php
Flood advisories issued for parts of NY capital region
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Flood advisories have been issued for parts of New York's capital region.
Rain deposited by overnight thunderstorms was coupled on Monday with concerns about runoff from melting snow in the Catskill and Adirondack mountains.
On Sunday night, tornado watches were in effect in numerous areas around the state.
