Flandreau Santee not required to pay tax on casino work

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled South Dakota cannot force the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe to pay excise taxes on the renovation of its casino.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux sued the state last year after it rejected the tribe's contention that non-tribal contractors working on the Royal River Casino expansion were not required to pay the tax. State law requires contractors to pay 2 percent of their gross receipts on construction projects.

The tribe argued the requirement interfered with federal law.

The Argus Leader reports Judge Karen Schreier agreed that the state violated a federal law that allows tribes to establish casinos. Schreier noted the state's compact with the tribe doesn't include a provision permitting the collection of the tax.

