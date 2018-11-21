Fitchburg police officer, passenger injured in crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — A Fitchburg police officer and a passenger in the officer's vehicle were injured when a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into the parked patrol car.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the patrol car was parked behind a disabled vehicle when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. The collision pushed the squad car into the back of the disabled vehicle.

The unnamed officer and a civilian who was conducting a ride-along were taken to hospitals with injuries that authorities say are not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj