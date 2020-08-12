Fisk University president on leave after protection order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fisk University placed President Kevin Rome on leave Monday after learning a judge granted a temporary order of protection that an acquaintance sought against him.

A Davidson County magistrate judge signed the temporary order on Friday that forbids Rome from having contact with the man.

Rome’s attorney, Jay Steed, issued a statement saying his client has done nothing wrong and noting that Rome has not been charged with any crime.

Fisk issued a statement saying Rome has been placed on leave until the matter is resolved.

“As this is a personal matter not connected to the school, we cannot comment on the specifics,” the statement reads.

In general, anyone can ask for a temporary order of protection. If the order is granted, it generally lasts until there can be a hearing, usually within 10 days. At that point the accused has a chance to defend himself and the judge determines whether the order should be extended or the case dismissed.