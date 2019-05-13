Fishermen rescue kayaker in Southern California lagoon

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A team of fisherman competing in a tournament rescued a kayaker who capsized in lagoon on the San Diego County coast.

Kile Dorman tells Fox 5 his team was along the shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad when they saw the kayak overturn Saturday.

Dorman says one man swam to shore but another began to sink.

Teammate Nate Brown dove in and soon called for help, so Dorman jumped in, and eventually two others.

A video made by another fisherman recorded the rescue and the kayaker thanking the men.

Dorman says his team took first place in the fishing tournament.

