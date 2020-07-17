First selectman warns of possible weekend beach closures in Westport

WESTPORT — Early beach closures may occur this weekend due to extreme heat conditions in the area, officials said.

“In an abundance of caution and to insure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the beach reaches a capacity where it is deemed impossible to maintain social distancing, it will be closed to additional beachgoers,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a statement.

Signage at key intersections on local roadways will inform drivers if the beach is closed and the traffic will be diverted from the area. Drop-offs will not be allowed.

“Experience shows that these types of crowded conditions are observed starting from mid to late mornings,” Marpe said. “We advise those residents who wish to spend the day at the beach to arrive before 10 a.m.”

The beach may re-open mid to late afternoon, he said, provided safer conditions are observed at that time. Residents are asked to continue wearing masks when walking on the beach boardwalk, using the restrooms or area sidewalks, or any other time when they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

“Your anticipated cooperation, patience and understanding with the town staff and police who will be enforcing and maintaining traffic and crowd control during these unprecedented times is appreciated,” Marpe said. “I have the utmost confidence that town health and safety officials have only the best interests of residents and guests in mind when making these difficult decisions.”