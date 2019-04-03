First public hearing held on 147-mile transmission line

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Dozens of people in Maine attended a public hearing on a proposed 147-mile transmission line that will deliver electricity from Quebec to Massachusetts.

News Center Maine reports that the New England Clean Energy Connect project proposed by Central Maine Power will be built within the company's existing transmission corridor. The rest will run through undeveloped forestland in western Somerset and Franklin counties.

Opponents at the Tuesday hearing at the University of Maine in Farmington say they are concerned about disruption to scenic views, tourism and wildlife. Supporters say it is already a "working forest" with active logging and that the project will support green energy, jobs and lower electricity rates.

This is the first of two public hearings on the project.