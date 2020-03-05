First Selectman proposes decrease in town budget

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe officially presented his $75.7 million town budget for fiscal year 2020-21 to the finance board Wednesday night, which represented a 2.16 percent decrease from last year.

“What we’re finally reaping the benefit of is the hard fought negotiations to restructure our health care plans and our pension plans,” Marpe said, adding the town was ahead of schedule in seeing the fiscal benefits.

The good news, he said, does not mean the town should stop it’s trend of aggressive budgement management. The town budget represented 35 percent of the $214,694,428 total budget, a 1.2 percent increase over last year’s budget.

Board of Education Chairman Candice Savin and Interim Superintendent David Abbey also presented the schools $123 million budget, which represented 62 percent of the total budget.

Savin noted three drivers in the schools budget: the re-opening of Coleytown Middle School, addressing a facilities study, and a substantial increase in healthcare costs.

“Through a rigorous process we have finalized a budget that is fiscally prudent, but retains the excellence that Westport residents expect of their shools,” she said. “To cut deeper would put that excellence at risk.”

