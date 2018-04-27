First Artists’ Collective Studio Tour showcases Westport artists









WESTPORT — Do artists still live and work in Westport?

Amy Kaplan, a Westport resident and artists says yes, and is organizing an art studio tour to showcase the workplaces of Westport’s artists.

Organized under the auspices of the Westport Artists’ Collective, a group of 150 local artists affiliated with the Westport Arts Center, the May 5 event invites locals to explore 13 artists’ studios throughout town.

“One of the big things we want to do is remind everybody that Westport not only has a historical legacy of art, but is still a great artistic community,” Kaplan, a landscape painter and member of the Representative Town Meeting, said of her motivation to organize the artists’ collective first ever studio tour. Ticket sales will benefit the Artists’ Collective and the Westport Arts Center’s community partner and outreach programs.

The event will kick off with a brunch at The ‘Port Restaurant from 10 a.m. to noon where attendees can grab a mimosa and pick up a map and brochure to guide them to the different artist studios. In addition, those interested can get a sneak peek of the tour the night before at a preview party at Design Within Reach on Friday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. with cocktails, live music, and a pop-up art exhibit.

From the bold and colorful abstract art of Kav Evans to the “multi-dimensional social commentary” of Nina Bentley’s work and the “signature lenticular images” of Miggs Burroughs masterpieces, attendees can see a full-range of artistic forms on the tour, the event’s brochure says.

“We want to invite the community in to see what we do and how we do it and open ourselves to collaboration,” Kaplan said, adding she also hopes the event will inspire residents to make a creative space of their own.

More Information Westport Artists’ Collective Art Studio Tour Date and time: Sat, May 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: The ‘Port Restaurant, 2 Post Road Westport and 13 artists studio throughout town Pice: $25 for adults, $15 for designers and students, and free for children 16 and under

For more information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/art-studio-tour-tickets-43665429475.

