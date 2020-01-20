Firefighters rescue man, dog from icy pond

STERLING, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters in Connecticut rescued a man and a dog from an icy pond Sunday.

Authorities said the incident began when the dog fell into the frigid waters of East Waushacum Pond, in Sterling near the Rhode Island state line.

The man got in a canoe to try to rescue the animal but fell in himself when the craft tipped over about 75 feet from shore.

A dive team was called up to assist in the rescue, but the divers weren't needed after two firefighters in ice rescue gear went out onto the largely frozen pond to save the pair.

The man declined medical care and the dog was treated for hyperthemia. The Sterling Fire Department said both man and canine were in fine condition by Sunday afternoon.

Late this morning, Sterling Firefighters responded to North Cove Road for a dog through the ice on East Waushacum Pond. While units were en route, Sterling Emergency Communications dispatchers updated that the owner of the dog had attempted to rescue his dog with a canoe. A short while later, the canoe tipped and the owner fell into the icy water about 75 feet from shore.

Ambulance 2 and Forestry 1 arrived first with firefighters dressed in Ice Rescue suits and a "Rescue Alive" ice rescue sled. Firefighter/EMT Daniel Smith and Firefighter/EMT Nicholas Finizio entered the freezing water, saving the owner first and then the dog. The entire rescue operation lasted nearly fifteen minutes. SFD Paramedics evaluated the patient on scene and he refused treatment or transport by ambulance. Sterling Animal Control Officers were on scene to assess the dog and found him to be hypothermic, but otherwise uninjured. At the time of this press release, both were doing fine.

The District 8 Technical Rescue Dive Team was summoned to the call, but were cancelled as the rescues were completed prior to their arrival. Clinton Fire Department and Sterling Police Department assisted at the scene.