Firefighters aid woman with ring stuck on finger

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters in Connecticut have come to the rescue of a woman whose finger got stuck in a ring on New Year's Eve.

The News-Times reports that the woman, visiting the city from Colombia, went to a Danbury Fire Department station for help Monday because the ring was too tight and she couldn't remove it.

Firefighter Tommy Chirico used a ring cutter to get the piece of jewelry off.

Chirico says the woman was "very pleased" with the service and "went about her night wearing one less ring."

The woman's name wasn't released.

