Firefighter injured battling Worcester apartment blaze

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A firefighter suffered minor injures while battling an early morning house fire in Worcester, officials said.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital and seven residents were displaced after the fire broke out at the three-story apartment house early Sunday, the fire department said.

Officials say firefighters found heavy fire on the third floor of the building and into the attic.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze around 4 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.