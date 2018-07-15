Firefighter hospitalized from heat exhaustion in house fire

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say one firefighter has been transported to the hospital during a blaze that sent several Massachusetts fire departments to the rescue.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Eastham on Sunday morning. All residents escaped the house without injury, but one firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

Eastham fire officials say he is "expected to be ok." Several fire departments, including those from Orleans, Truro and Dennis, responded to the fire.

The flames have been extinguished, but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Officials say the house has suffered significant water and smoke damage.