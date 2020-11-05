Fire truck crashes into bank; 5 injured

BOSTON (AP) — A fire truck crashed into a bank building Thursday, injuring four firefighters and an off-duty police officer.

WBZ-TV reports the officer's vehicle collided with the fire truck at an intersection in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at around 2:30 a.m.

The fire truck ended up in the bank building. The officer's vehicle was heavily damaged.

Police said the officer, who the department has not identified, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The firefighters were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, but emergency crews were responding to a fire a few blocks away at a pizzeria, the station reported.

The area around the bank was temporarily shut down as police investigated.