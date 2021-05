ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A large fire tore through several homes in St. George late Friday

It also caused widespread traffic problems downtown before being contained that evening, The Spectrum reported.

Multiple houses were caught in the blaze, along with various other buildings on Diagonal Street.

At least five homes were affected, said Tiffany Mitchell, a St. George Police public information officer.

Multiple traffic lights were shut off near where the fire started. Traffic was blocked and motorists faced delays in the downtown blocks near the blaze.

A tall column of smoke rose over the fire shortly after it started and the dark smoke was visible from most of St. George and some other parts of Washington County.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of early Saturday.