Fire started by lightning in northern Wyoming

WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire ignited by lightning in northern Wyoming.

The fire began Sunday on Bureau of Land Management land in Washakie County and spread quickly to an estimated 15 square miles (39 square kilometers).

Air tankers and helicopters are being used to help firefighters on the ground.

Elsewhere, a fire that has been burning since June 10 in southern Wyoming is now 90 percent contained. The fire has burned about 33 square miles (85 square kilometers) in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Better weather conditions recently have helped firefighters, and all pre-evacuation orders have been lifted.