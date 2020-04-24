Fire reported at Islamic center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Federal and state law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

About 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene of the fire early Friday but no injuries were reported, Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis said.

Hollis said the building was extensively damaged, The Southeast Missourian reported.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the state fire marshal are investigating, which occurs whenever a fire involves a religious structure, Hollis said.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, urged law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for the fire.

CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper noted the fire occurred on a significant religious day for Muslims. Thursday night was the beginning of Ramadan, a Muslim holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.