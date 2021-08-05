Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses NOAH BERGER, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 2:23 a.m.
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community.
The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.