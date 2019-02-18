Fire destroys feed store in downtown Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a feed store in downtown Bellingham, Washington.

KIRO-TV reports the fire started at Hohl Pet & Garden at about 4 a.m. Monday. The store sold pet, feed, seeds and garden supplies as well as some small animals.

Firefighters said when they arrived the second floor was engulfed in flames. They couldn't access it due to dangerous conditions.

Bellingham police say firefighters saved the small animals inside the building. Whatcom Humane responded to shelter the displaced animals.

No injuries were reported.

The business has been operating in Whatcom County since 1901 when it was Hohl Feed & Seed. It's a total loss.

Fire investigators say the cause of the flames may not be known for days.

___

