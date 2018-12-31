Fire destroys barn, animals inside

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze destroyed a barn in Connecticut and killed the animals inside.

Authorities say firefighters were called to the scene in Old Saybrook at 2:21 a.m. Sunday.

Middlesex Turnpike was shut down for hours while firefighters battled the flames. None of the animals that were in the barn survived the fire.

Fire officials have not said how many or what type of animals were in the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.