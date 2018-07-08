Fire destroys 20 cars at Salt Lake City airport's rental lot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say 20 cars have been destroyed and others damaged in an overnight fire at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City TV station Fox 13 reports that the cars were in the Hertz rental car lot.

City firefighters arrived about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find 10 cars up in flames and others damaged.

They say the fire jumped between vehicles that were parked tightly together.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.

___

Information from: KSTU-TV, http://www.fox13now.com