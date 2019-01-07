Fire damages Oklahoma City medical marijuana business

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire at a strip mall on the city's southwest side damaged a new medical marijuana business.

Fire Capt. David Macy says the fire was reported just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday and caused about $70,000 in damage, but no injuries.

Macy says the fire appears to have started in Gas Station Medical Marijuana, which he said was not yet furnished and had no marijuana inside.

Macy says the small strip mall also includes a dental office and a wireless telephone business.

Macy said Monday a cause of the fire has not yet been determined.