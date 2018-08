Fire crews make gains against blaze in Northern California













Photo: Elias Funez, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 A Tahoe Helitack firefighter approaches the flames near Smartsville, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) A Tahoe Helitack firefighter approaches the flames near Smartsville, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) Photo: Elias Funez, AP Image 2 of 4 Tahoe Helitack firefighters stand watch as additional resources make their way on scene Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, along Highway 20 at Steffen Trail in Smartsville, Calif. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) Tahoe Helitack firefighters stand watch as additional resources make their way on scene Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, along Highway 20 at Steffen Trail in Smartsville, Calif. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) Photo: Elias Funez, AP Image 3 of 4 Flames from a 1.5 acre vegetation fire lick at the base of oak trees along Highway 20 near Steffen Trail Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Members of the Tahoe National Forest Helitack ground crew were returning home from the Mendocino Complex when they spotted the fire and called in dispatch before engaging with their hand tools. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) less Flames from a 1.5 acre vegetation fire lick at the base of oak trees along Highway 20 near Steffen Trail Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Members of the Tahoe National Forest Helitack ground crew were returning home ... more Photo: Elias Funez, AP Image 4 of 4 Cal Fire air tanker 88 circles above the Highway 20 and Steffen Trail vegetation fire which burned 1.5 acres near Smartsville, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) Cal Fire air tanker 88 circles above the Highway 20 and Steffen Trail vegetation fire which burned 1.5 acres near Smartsville, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (Elias Funez /The Union via AP) Photo: Elias Funez, AP Fire crews make gains against blaze in Northern California 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews have made gains against a wildfire that has been burning for more than a month in Northern California, where it destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and killed eight people.

The California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection says the blaze burning in and around the city of Redding is 93 percent contained as of Wednesday.

The blaze that was sparked on July 23 by the rim of a flat tire It has charred 359 square miles (929 square kilometers). It displaced 38,000 people but officials last week lifted all evacuation orders.

In Southern California, firefighters aided by slightly cooler temperatures continued to make progress against a wildfire that destroyed 16 structures as it raged through the Cleveland National Forest. The blaze is at least 90 percent contained.