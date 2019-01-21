Fire causes power outage for small Nevada communities

OVERTON, Nev. (AP) — Nearly 16,000 electricity customers from Overton to Mesquite are without electricity after a fire damaged a high-voltage transmission line.

The fire was contained Monday, but the Overton Power District No. 5 says the power pole needs to be replaced.

Keith Buchhalter of the Overton Power District says customers should be prepared for an outage lasting several hours.

Customers in Mesquite, Bunkerville, Logandale, Moapa and Overton in southeastern Nevada are affected.

Winds were gusty Monday, but Buchhalter says it's not clear what caused the fire.