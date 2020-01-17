Westport firefighters battled blaze through wind, cold temps

Westport, Norwalk, and Fairfield firefighters battle a blaze Friday, January 17, 2019, on Vani Court in Westport, Conn. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

WESTPORT — It took firefighters more than an hour to get a blaze at an unoccupied Vani Court home under control Friday because of the strong wind and cold weather, officials said.

Westport Police Information Officer Anthony Prezioso said a neighbor reported smoke coming from a residence on Vani Court. Assistant Fire Chief Philip Hessberger said firefighters were dispatched around 12:50 p.m.

“The house was unoccupied from everything we’ve seen at this point,” Prezioso said, adding the cause of the fire is unknown.

Four Westport fire engines responded, along with an engine company from Fairfield, an engine company from Norwalk, a truck company, a shift commander and a safety officer.

The first Westport police officer on scene confirmed that there were flames visible near the back of the home.

When firefighters got to the scene, they immediately stretched three hand lines and cut two ventilation holes into the roof to start putting out the flames.

“Due to the cold weather and strong winds the fire continued to flare up after water was applied,” Hessberger said.

Weston, Wilton and Fairfield fire companies provided station coverage as firefighters battled the Vani Court blaze.

Crews had the fire under control by 2:10 p.m. Hessberger said there were no injuries reported from the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

