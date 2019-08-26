Fire at Torno Lumber forces road closure

WESTPORT — A fire inside the former Torno Lumber building forced a closure of a portion of Post Road East late afternoon on Monday.

According to Assistant Chief Philip Hessberger, a construction crew that was remodeling the structure called 911 for “heavy smoke.”

Three engine companies responded, forced entry and knocked down the fire, which had spread in the ceiling of the first floor, Hessberger said.

The road was closed at the request of the fire department for approximately 90 minutes, said Police Public Information Officer Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

“As far as the fire portion of the incident, that would be investigated by the fire marshal’s office of WFD with our assistance if requested,” he said.