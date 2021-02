PHOENIX (AP) — The head of the Arizona House Ethics Committee on Friday dismissed a complaint filed by Republican Rep. Mark Finchem against 28 Democrats who accused him of promoting the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

Ethics Committee Chair Becky Nutt wrote in a letter that the panel “is not an arena for waging political contests.” Most House Democrats have pushed to expel Finchem and demanded a federal investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.