Finance board cuts $1.3 million from schools budget

WESTPORT — The Board of Finance unanimously voted to cut $1,327,000 from the Board of Education’s $123 million proposed budget Wednesday night.

The BOE budget represented a 4.24 percent hike over this year’s budget of $118,250,464, with the increase’s main contributor being due to facilities improvements.

As part of the total budget reduction, BOF Chairman Brian Stern suggested areas to find cost-savings including a $250,000 reduction from the $838,905 budgeted for school repairs. The budgeted repairs came as recommendations in a report by architectural firm Antinozzi associates. Priority projects for this year included a cooling tower replacement at Greens Farms Elementary School, and roof projects at Staples High School and Saugatuck Elementary School.

The BOE will have an opportunity to respond to the decision at its meeting on Thursday.

Town departments that sustained reductions and the BOE can return to the BOF on April 15 to seek restorations.

This story will be updated.

