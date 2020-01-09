Finance board approves $62K for shared bridge’s replacement

WESTPORT — With some reluctance the Board of Finance unanimously approved a $62,000 appropriation for the replacement of the Cavalry Road Bridge over the West Branch of Saugatuck River on Wednesday.

The appropriation represent a portion of the design expenses shared with Weston that will set in motion a $2.32 million plan to replace the bridge. 80 percent of the costs will be reimbursed by the federal local bridge program.

The funds were previously the cause of slight controversy due to the towns debating over how the remaining 20 percent of the bridge’s total cost — around $464,000 — would be split.

“The issue here is the split,” Public Works Director Pete Ratkiewich said. “This is a border bridge...and there’s two ways of splitting the expenses.”

One option would be an interlocal agreement between the towns to do a 50-50 split, he said. The other option, which Weston favored, was to follow a state statute that would see Westport bear about 73 percent of the remaining costs.

“The statue says for lack of interlocal agreement you take the last three years of the grand list for each town, compare them, and apply the expenses proportionally,” Ratkiewich said, adding they will have to re-evaluate the shared costs.

He noted getting an interlocal agreement would be a more difficult path and face more bureaucracy, potentially slowing the process.

“A good majority of towns do it this way for simplicity,” Ratkiewich said of following the statue.

Weston’s decision to follow the statute previously caused some tension between the towns when one Westport BOF member suggested increasing the price of beach stickers for Weston residents as retaliation.

BOF Chairman Brian Stern noted the dividing line of the build of the towns goes through the center of the bridge, with the left-hand side owned by Westport and the right-hand side by Weston.

“It’s a different case than what I think the legislature was put in place for, which is a bridge from one town to another,” Stern said.

Finance board members expressed some reluctance to approve the costs due to what they considered as Weston being “bad neighbors.”

“I think the other annoying factor here is that it was Weston that was ordered to fix it not us,” BOF member Nancie Dupier said.

BOF members also alleged Weston had previously agreed to a 50-50 split.

“When the 50-50 split was agreed between to it was between two town engineers not necessarily two town administrations,” Ratkiewich pointed out. “The value of the bridge work at that time was much less than this.”

Stern said it was likely the traffic across the bridge was mainly Weston residents traveling to Westport.

“They have chosen to pursue this statutory route and we have to get this bridge fixed,” Stern said. “They have not been good neighbors with respect to this, but that’s the way they wish to act and they are within the rights of the law.”

He added he was disappointed because the two towns share a lot services and Westport has been good neighbors in the past.

“There’s not much we can do except to approve this because we have to get the bridge fixed,” Stern said. “We have to be mature about it and say we’ll remember this event and lets hope that next time they don’t behave this way.”

