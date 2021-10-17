Finally out of the dog house

WESTPORT — The Westport Dog Festival was canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was supposed to make its grand return Oct. 10. However, inclement weather postponed the event, but it finally went off on Sunday.

The fifth annual Westport Dog Festival took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Westport’s Winslow Park. The Chamber of Commerce collaborated with The Alliance in Limiting Strays, a charity that promotes spaying and neutering animals. The event was scheduled to include police K9 presentation, kids activities, vendors, food trucks, and other events. Competitions sponsored by Earth Animal will offer prizes to pooches in such categories as best tail wagger, best dressed, best kisser, best trick, best lap dog over 50 pounds, and dog that most looks like its owner. Judging was done by many of the Westport’s elected officials.