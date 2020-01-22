https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Final-forum-for-Westport-schools-chief-search-set-14996353.php
Final forum for Westport schools chief search set for Feb. 4
WESTPORT — The Board of Education will be hosting a final community forum on Feb. 4 for residents to give input on the hiring of the next superintendent of schools.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and is being held in Staples High School’s library. Joseph Erardi, of JE Consulting, will facilitate the one-hour meeting dedicated to gathering feedback for the superintendent’s hiring committee. The district tentatively plans to appoint a new superintendent in mid-March.
Residents looking for additional information on the community conversation can contact Erardi at 571-480-0313.
