WESTPORT — The Board of Education will be hosting a final community forum on Feb. 4 for residents to give input on the hiring of the next superintendent of schools.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and is being held in Staples High School’s library. Joseph Erardi, of JE Consulting, will facilitate the one-hour meeting dedicated to gathering feedback for the superintendent’s hiring committee. The district tentatively plans to appoint a new superintendent in mid-March.

Residents looking for additional information on the community conversation can contact Erardi at 571-480-0313.