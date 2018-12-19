Filings show nonprofit tied to Greitens raised $6M in 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New tax filings show that a nonprofit connected to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens raised more than $6 million from secret donors in 2017.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the IRS Form 990 for filing year 2017 was first reported Wednesday by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. It offers a detailed look at the nonprofit called A New Missouri.

Greitens, a Republican, was elected in 2016. He resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings in the Missouri House over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

The new filing shows that money flowed to firms tied to Greitens and his campaign. Unlike a traditional state campaign committee, A New Missouri was able to accept unlimited campaign donations and shield its donors from disclosure.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com