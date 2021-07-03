Fight persists against home-destroying California wildfires July 3, 2021 Updated: July 3, 2021 12:43 a.m.
1 of15 Fire retardant coats a vehicle in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on Friday, July 2, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Debris rests at a scorched Gregory Creek Acres home in unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on Friday, July 2, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
7 of15 Raymond Vasquez, a firefighter with Wildfire Defense Systems, extinguishes hot spots in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on Friday, July 2, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battled home-destroying blazes in Northern California as national forests prepared for Fourth of July crowds and warned people that untended campfires or even a misplaced spark could lead to more damage.
With most of California either dry or in full-on drought, fire officials said parched brush and timber made perfect fuel for the kinds of disasters that have destroyed thousands of square miles of land in recent years, mainly in rural and forest areas.