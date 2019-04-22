Fight for 2020 Democratic nomination moves to prime time

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination moves to prime time as five White House contenders showcase their policies and personalities from the same stage for the first time.

During Monday night's town halls, the candidates will take turns fielding questions from young people in New Hampshire and CNN anchors. The forum offers voters an early look at how a select group of high-profile candidates differentiate themselves in a crowded 2020 field.

Among the likely topics: impeachment, health care, the economy, student debt and President Donald Trump himself.

Each of the five candidates gets an hour on stage beginning with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 7 p.m., followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj).