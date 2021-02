HELENA, Mot. (AP) — A fifth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s session, COVID-19 panel chairman Sen. Jason Ellsworth said Friday.

GOP Rep. Ross Fitzgerald of Fairfield is the third lawmaker to test positive for the virus in the span of a week. He received the positive result Friday after getting tested for the virus Wednesday. Fitzgerald gave permission for his name to be released, Ellsworth said in a statement.