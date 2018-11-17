https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Ferry-crew-Coast-Guard-rescue-4-boaters-off-NJ-13401945.php
Ferry crew, Coast Guard rescue 4 boaters off NJ coast
SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say a commercial ferry helped rescue four people from a sinking boat off the New Jersey coast.
A mayday call went out just before 4 p.m. Saturday from a 21-foot pleasure boat that was taking on water near Sandy Hook Bay.
The Coast Guard launched boats from its Sandy Hook and New York stations.
The Coast Guard says a Seastreak ferry arrived first, and crew members helped the four people onto the ferry.
Coast Guard crew members arrived a few minutes later and transferred the four people to their rescue boat before the distressed vessel capsized.
All four people were wearing life jackets, and no injuries were reported.
