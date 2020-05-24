Female students represent Illinois in cybersecurity program

CHICAGO (AP) — Forty-five Illinois students will represent the state in a national challenge aiming to increase girls' participation in studying cybersecurity.

State officials said 385 Illinois students participated in this year's Girls Go CyberStart program, the first year the state took part.

Winners will be announced during the last week of May.

Participants in the national finals include 279 teams and 268 individuals from around the country. Illinois has several teams and more than 20 individual students competing for recognition and some cash prizes.

The program includes sessions on cryptography, digital forensics and other specialties within cybersecurity.