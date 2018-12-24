Female inmate dies after being held in Louisiana jail cell

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has died after being found unresponsive in her jail cell in Louisiana.

Jefferson Parrish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich told news outlets the woman was at the jail in Gretna on Saturday.

Cvitanovich said his office has not yet performed an autopsy to determine how the woman died. Her name has not been released yet while authorities try to find her relatives.

Capt. Jason Rivarde said the woman was being held at the on-site medical facility inside the jail and was being treated for a pre-existing medical condition.

Deputies serving breakfast found her unresponsive and she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers have not said while the woman was in jail.