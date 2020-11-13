Felony charges dropped in crash that killed couple

GAYLORD, Minn. (AP) — A man charged in a highway crash that killed a couple on a motorcycle in Sibley County has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, while felony counts have been dropped.

The county attorney cited the coronavirus pandemic as one factor in a decision against pursuing a trial on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, the Star Tribune reported.

Curtis Petzel, of Arlington, was pulling a farm trailer that broke free from a tractor hitch on Highway 19 near Belle Plaine in June of 2019.

The trailer struck and killed 60-year-old Marvin Fandrich and his 61-year-old wife, Kathy Fandrich, who lived in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They were in a group of three motorcycles at the time of the accident.

Assistant County Attorney Donald Lannoye explained in a letter to the couple’s family that a trial would put many people at risk of contracting COVID-19. He also cited testimony from Petzel's brother who said he was the one who connected the trailer to the hitch.

The misdemeanor reckless driving count carries a maximum of one year in jail and up to a $3,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7.